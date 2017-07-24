Sanders & Parks announces two new employees joined the firm

Karen Doughtery (Submitted photo)

Sanders & Parks recently announced two new employees, Karen Dougherty and Dane Dodd, joined the firm.

Ms. Dougherty, an associate admitted to practice in Arizona, will focus her practice on medical malpractice defense, according to a press release. She earned her Juris Doctor and MBA from Arizona State University, where she served as an editor on the Law Journal for Social Justice, and was on the

Dane Dodd (Submitted photo)

board of the Women Law Students’ Association.

 

Mr. Dodd, an associate, will focus his practice on complex civil litigation, including business and intellectual property litigation, tort liability and insurance disputes, the release added.

 

He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of law and his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. Mr. Dodd is admitted to practice in Arizona and the US District Court for the District of Arizona.

