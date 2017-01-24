Robert Joffe closes largest deal in history of Arizona MLS

Robert Joffe, founder of The Joffe Group at Launch Real Estate, has announced that he closed on the sale of a $12,750,000 home in Paradise Valley.
According to a comparative release report run on Arizona’s MLS, this is the largest deal in the state’s history. The second closest deal was a home for $12,500,000 that closed in August of 2000, according to a press release.
The home is a 14,150-square-foot, 2.5-acre gated estate in Paradise Valley. Built in 2009, this Georgian Revival-style mansion features seven en suite bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, detached two-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house, 11-car motor court, fitness facility with steam/sauna/shower and Crestron Home Automation System, the release detailed.
“Not only are we delighted to announce the sale of this magnificent home, we feel strongly that this is a sign of times to come,” Mr. Joffe said. “We are seeing incredible high-quality homes come onto the market and predict we will see additional closings in 2017 of homes in the $7 million-and-up price range.”
Other amenities include professional home office with a separate entrance, reception area, restroom and dedicated parking; air conditioned pool cabana; home theater with one-touch retractable curtains and 800-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, among other things, the release described.
“This is a perfect way to kick off 2017,” said John N. Vatistas, founder and CEO of Launch. “Robert and his team are exceptional so it’s no surprise that they are closing on a property of this magnitude.”