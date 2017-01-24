Robert Joffe closes largest deal in history of Arizona MLS

A view of the $12,750,000 home Robert Joffee has sold in Paradise Valley. (Submitted photo)

Robert Joffe, founder of The Joffe Group at Launch Real Estate, has announced that he closed on the sale of a $12,750,000 home in Paradise Valley.

According to a comparative release report run on Arizona’s MLS, this is the largest deal in the state’s history. The second closest deal was a home for $12,500,000 that closed in August of 2000, according to a press release.

The home is a 14,150-square-foot, 2.5-acre gated estate in Paradise Valley. Built in 2009, this Georgian Revival-style mansion features seven en suite bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, detached two-bedroom/two-bathroom guest house, 11-car motor court, fitness facility with steam/sauna/shower and Crestron Home Automation System, the release detailed.

“Not only are we delighted to announce the sale of this magnificent home, we feel strongly that this is a sign of times to come,” Mr. Joffe said. “We are seeing incredible high-quality homes come onto the market and predict we will see additional closings in 2017 of homes in the $7 million-and-up price range.”

Other amenities include professional home office with a separate entrance, reception area, restroom and dedicated parking; air conditioned pool cabana; home theater with one-touch retractable curtains and 800-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, among other things, the release described.

“This is a perfect way to kick off 2017,” said John N. Vatistas, founder and CEO of Launch. “Robert and his team are exceptional so it’s no surprise that they are closing on a property of this magnitude.”

 

