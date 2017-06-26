Riley joins Florence Crittenton Board of Directors

The CBRE Group has announced Rod Riley has been elected to Florence Crittenton’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Riley will serve a two-year term, which began June 20, according to a press release.
Mr. Riley has been volunteering with Florence Crittenton since moving to Arizona in 2014, serving as a committee member for the organization’s signature event, Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon.
“I have been surrounded by strong women my entire life and see this as an opportunity to share my experiences and what has been imparted to me from these strong women to positively impact the lives of girls in our community in need,” said Mr. Riley in a prepared statement.
“I am elated to be part of this incredible organization that provides at-risk women with the tools and resources they need to be able to stand on their own.”
Mr. Riley has sat on numerous boards and volunteered with many organizations throughout Arizona, Florida, Tennessee and Utah. He has been active with the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 1997 as a volunteer, wish granter and Make-A-Wish Ball committee member.
This year, Mr. Riley will become an active member of the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona’s School Governing Board. The school is the first public all-girls high school in Arizona and is part of the Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona, Inc.