Revised Town Triangle applications resume in Paradise Valley

The Paradise Valley Planning Commission Tuesday, July 25 held its first of two study sessions to examine Town Triangle’s revised applications, nearly one year after its initial pitch to build a new subdivision on a precarious piece of local real estate.
The study session held at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, mapped out the unique path the proposed residential community has been on since first announcing plans last fall including application revisions and a permit for one lone gate.
The 11-month narrative began September 2016 when Paradise Valley residents and real estate professionals Geoffrey Edmunds and Rod Cullum, and prominent zoning attorney Doug Jorden, on behalf of Town Triangle LLC, submitted plans for a new residential subdivision along Scottsdale Road and Northern Avenue, abutting the Camelback Country Club Golf Course and adjacent to the Indian Bend Wash and Cheney Estates.
Following several public meetings the applicants gained more acreage on the property from the neighboring golf course, thus dissolving a need for a General Plan amendment, town officials agree.
The first blueprints illustrated eight single-story homes on a 4.4 acre piece of land, coined “The Villas at Cheney Estates,” owned by Town Triangle, LLC. In December 2016 the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of a major General Plan amendment that would change the parcel from low density residential to medium density residential.
Despite recommending denial of the General Plan amendment, the Planning Commission agreed to continue considering five other requests to allow the applicant to work through planning hurdles, officials say.
On Dec. 15 Paradise Valley Town Council voted to continue the General Plan amendment; however, the request was withdrawn in May, according to Senior Town Planner Paul Michaud.
“Based on all the various input they were receiving, the applicant did seek to modify their approach,” explained Mr. Michaud at the July 25 study session. “That’s the approach you’re seeing with the current application — the cluster plan approach.”
Mr. Michaud says the town has several cluster plan developments, includes Cheney Estates directly south of the Town Triangle property.
“The General Plan designation will still remain the same because when you’re looking at the residential components, when you add both those areas together it’s about 9 acres, so when you look at a gross density, they’re one dwelling unit per acre and that’s why you don’t need a General Plan (amendment) for the portion that’s being built on,” he said.
On May 25, town council was presented with a request for a special use permit for a residential community gate on the northwest corner of Northern Avenue and Scottsdale Road. The elected leaders voted 7-0 to approve the statement of direction for the gate at its June 8 meeting.
With the residential gate approved, The Villas were positioned to continue its pursuit, having now filed several applications to develop a 9.6-acre property.
The applications now include:
- A text amendment to the cluster plan section of the zoning ordinance to allow for modifications to the cluster plan provisions for this proposed development such as lot size, height measurement, and setbacks;
- Rezoning request from R-43 residential and special use permit to R-43 cluster plan;
- Conditional use permit making the roads within the proposed subdivision private;
- A special use permit allowing for the private roadway gates;
- Preliminary plat for eight lots approximately 12,500 square feet to 39,500 square feet;
- Two subdivision wall signs.
The July 25 study session provided mostly an overview of the proposed development, yielding few comments from the Planning Commission except for noting areas to see additional detail such as aesthetics and drainage and flood zone status.
“I tend to agree that this detail would be very helpful for everybody to know, especially residents who want to know what this thing looks like,” Planning Commissioner Daran Wastchak noted on July 25.
The second Planning Commission study session Aug. 15 is earmarked for more discussion.
“We have gotten comments from staff and we’re making improvements to the plat and some of the other documents so we’ll have some of those other details for you on Aug. 15,” Mr. Jorden told the Planning Commission.
News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be reached at 623-445-2746, by e-mail at mfittro@newszap.com or follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MelissaFittro