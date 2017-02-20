Residential rental owners, businesses should register, file TPT returns

Residential rental owners and property management companies, unlicensed with the Arizona Department of Revenue, are urged to license with the state agency sooner rather than later as the January Transaction Privilege Tax return was due on Feb. 20.
According to a press release, the ADOR continues to implement the Transaction Privilege Tax simplification process as the single point of administration and collection of state and city taxes for all business and residential rental owners in the state.
Beginning with the January 2017 activity, that is filed in February, all TPT activity is now remitted to the ADOR on one return, according to the release. Before Jan. 1, 2017, businesses may have filed two or more TPT returns, one with the ADOR and another with the city or cities where the taxable activity occurred.
While there are more than 240,000 businesses licensed with ADOR, approximately 25,000 residential rental owners have not licensed their property with the ADOR. Using the centralized reporting and paying system simplifies filing one return per TPT license, noted the release.
The ADOR strongly encourages all businesses to register, file their TPT returns and even pay online at AZTaxes.gov.