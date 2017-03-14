Qiu family headlines Beth Ami Temple Sounds of Spring concert

Phoenix Symphony violinist Lan Qiu and his family will usher in notes of hope when they headline the annual Sounds of Spring concert at Beth Ami Temple, 3535 E. Lincoln Blvd. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Mr. Qiu, his wife Joy, and sons Ivan and Allen Pan will perform a selection of songs, ranging from baroque, classical, and romantic eras, as well as Jewish music.
Mr. Qiu has played in the Phoenix Symphony’s first violin section since 2003, and prior to that was a member of the China National Symphony Orchestra. He has performed extensively throughout Europe, Asia and North America, and, after earning his American citizenship, Mr. Qiu was honored to play the National Anthem at Chase Field for the Diamondbacks in 2010.
Mrs. Qiu also is a violinist, and both sons play in youth concert groups.
The Qiu family are familiar faces at Beth Ami Temple. Mr. Qiu performs the Kol Nidre every year at Yom Kippur services at the synagogue, where the family holds membership.
“Without music, life is a journey through a desert,” Mr. Qiu says. “For us, music is all about sharing love and healing of souls, the language of the spirit and strongest form of magic.”
Go to bethamitemple.org.