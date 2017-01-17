The Paradise Valley Police Department was dispatched at about 6:29 p.m. on Jan 14, to the 5500 block of E. Lincoln Drive for a burglary.
According to a press release, when police arrived, the homeowner/victim said he arrived home to find the alleged suspect Marshall Gordon, of Phoenix, in his secondary vehicle parked in the driveway.
The victim advised that when he confronted the suspect, they struggled over control of the suspect’s bicycle, the release said, adding that the suspect threatened and attempted to hit the victim during the struggle.
Although the suspect eventually fled the scene, a perimeter was established and he was eventually located by officers and positively identified by the victim, the release said.
Mr. Gordon, 34, was booked in to the Maricopa County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, threating/intimidating and assault.
