PVPD: 2 vehicle burglaries may be linked

The Paradise Valley Police Department has reason to believe that two residential burglaries that occurred between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, may be related, according to police officials.
Following a vehicle burglary at 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 29, the police department responded to a burglary in the 6500 block of Malcomb Drive at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.
When officers arrived to the first burglary in the 5200 block of north Kasba Circle, the victim informed police that one of his vehicles was missing, according to police.
At that same time, additional officers were also on the scene of a suspicious vehicle in the 6600 block of east Malcomb Drive.
This vehicle turned out to be the victim’s vehicle from the burglary, police said.
On Dec. 30, when officers arrived on scene on Malcomb Drive they made contact with the victim who advised one of his vehicles was missing from the garage, police said.
In addition to the truck being stolen, the victim reported the suspect(s) also took a Mac desktop computer.
At this time, it is believed the suspect(s) entered through an unlocked garage door where they were then able to gain entry to the rest of the house, said police.
The alarm was not activated at the time of this burglary.
Since the victim vehicle from the first burglary was recovered a few doors away and another vehicle was taken in the second burglary, it is believed that the two burglaries could be related, police officials said.
The truck is a black 2012 Dodge 1500 Quad cab 4X2, bearing Arizona license plate BKZ4643. The Dodge truck was entered into NCIC/ACIC and if it is seen, call 9-1-1 immediately, said police.
Anyone with information regarding either burglary are urged to call the police department at 480-948-7410.