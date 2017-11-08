PV police use grants to deploy traffic enforcement, DUI patrols

The Paradise Valley Police Department will once again be collaborating with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2018 fiscal year.
With the generous help from the GOHS consisting of a DUI grant for $20,000 and a STEP grant for $20,000, the police department will be deploying specific traffic enforcement patrols intended to focus on DUI drivers, speed violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and school zone enforcement, according to a press release.
Already this first quarter, these increased patrols produced 180 traffic stops for speed-related violations and two arrests for DUI, the press release stated.
The goal is to provide a safer commute for motorists traveling in and through the Town of Paradise Valley. This goal will be achieved by the police department’s dedication to enforcement and education of traffic laws, the press release stated.
“Funding allows the Paradise Valley Police Department to focus our resources on specific areas to help reduce the number of speed-related incidents,” the police press release stated. “We look forward to continued success in the coming year with the assistance of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Director Alberto Gutier.”
Due to the increase in traffic collisions in the Town of Paradise Valley, the Paradise Valley Police Department will continue to conduct directed patrols to enforce traffic safety violations. Do not hesitate to contact the police department with any traffic concerns in your neighborhood, or, anywhere within the Town of Paradise Valley. Dial 9-1-1 for any emergency, or, for non-emergencies contact the police department at 480-948-7410.