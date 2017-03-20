PV police respond to a burglary in 10500 block of N. Tatum Blvd.

The Paradise Valley police responded to a burglary alarm at about 3:17 a.m. on March 17 in the area of 10500 N. Tatum Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers determined that an unknown person smashed the front window with an unknown object and entered the business, according to a press release. After checking the property, it did not appear that any property was taken at the time.

The release reminds citizens to always close their garages when not in use, lock doors and set the alarm. Motion and glass break sensors are an extremely important part of any alarm system. Marking and taking inventory of property also greatly increases the chance of recovery, the release added.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in Paradise Valley, call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410. For a home security survey, or tips on how to make your home safer, contact Community Resource Officer Kevin Albert at KAlbert@ParadiseValleyAZ.gov.

 

