Police: Suspect taken into custody as suspect in alleged Paradise Valley theft

Michael Voliner of Chandler was taken into custody Tuesday, May 9 and booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail pending charges for theft and trafficking in stolen property, according to Paradise Valley police.
Mr. Voliner is a suspect in a case where a watch was stolen from a Paradise Valley residence and sold to a local jewelry store, according to police.
On March 28, the Paradise Valley Police Department said it responded to an alleged theft which occurred in the 4900 block of E Lincoln Drive.
Officers say when they arrived on scene, the victim informed them a stranger had wandered into her room the previous evening. The victim claimed she was now missing her Rolex watch, according to a police report.
Other witnesses on scene notified officers of a “suspicious subject” in that same area the prior evening. These witnesses provided photos of the suspect.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit followed up on the investigation at which time detectives located a watch matching that of the victim’s description, at a local jewelry store, according to a police report.
The watch was recovered at which time Mr. Voliner was identified as the suspect who sold the watch to the store. Police say video surveillance from the store also showed Mr. Voliner was the suspicious subject noted by the witnesses at the time of report.
Police would like to remind Paradise Valley residents to not hesitate calling the police if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhood. The emergency number is 911 and the Paradise Valley Police Department crime stopper is (480) 948-7410 for any other types of call.