Police seek leads in Cherokee Elementary School criminal damage case

About 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 the Paradise Valley Police Department was notified of a criminal damage offense at Cherokee Elementary School, 8801 N. 56th St.

Police officials there say three teacher’s nameplates were damaged, two signs and an electrical box at 56th Street and Doubletree Road were defaced with a swastika, a universal sign of hate, ignorance and intolerance.

The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is following up on this crime, according to a press release.

If you have any information regarding this criminal damage, please call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.

