Police: Hiker returns from Camelback Mountain to find car stolen

Paradise Valley Police Department Headquarters are at 6433 E. Lincoln Drive. (File photo)

The Paradise Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, with a Tennessee license plate, after it was stolen from the Camelback Mountain area on Wednesday, March 22, officials say.

At 2:16 p.m. March 22, Paradise Valley Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of north Invergordon, in the area of Camelback Mountain Cholla Trailhead, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

A hiker had hid their keys in their vehicle and sometime over the last hour an unknown suspect took her 2011 Hyundai Elantra bearing Tennessee license plate, P8963L without her permission, police say.

Any residents who see this vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1.

