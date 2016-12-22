Planning OKs Villas at Mountain Shadows SUP amendment

The Villas at Mountain Shadows II received the Town of Paradise Valley Planning Commission’s approval for a minor amendment to its special use permit to extend its rear yard patio cover and fireplace into the side yard setback.
The Paradise Valley Planning Commission granted the SUP minor amendment at its Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
The Paradise Valley Planning Commission is a seven-member body that provides recommendations to Paradise Valley Town Council on matters of zoning. Town council has the final say on all zoning matters.
This extension would take place on the southeast corner of the property. The extension would allow the rear yard patio cover and fireplace to conform to the patio covers and fireplaces in the subdivision’s rear yards of lots 8-13.
The area of encroachment into the building setback is about 57 square feet, which is below the limit of 5,000 square feet. Uses for the area do not change and the area is not visible from any parcel because it is 200 feet away from them.
Earlier this year a $10.5 million deal was struck between Westroc Hospitality, Woodbine Development Corp. and Crown Realty & Development for the creation of a $65 million luxury resort and 18-hole golf course where Mountain Shadows Golf Resort once stood.
Scottsdale-based Westroc owns and operates Hotel Valley Ho and Sanctuary on Camelback, while the Dallas-based Woodbine Corp. is responsible for multi-use development at The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, among a host of other properties.
Preceding that deal in late 2014, a subsidiary of Scottsdale-based Cullum Homes purchased the 40 residential lots — just over 9,500 square feet with a value of $575,000 per lot.
The property now under development is at 5517 E. Lincoln Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley.