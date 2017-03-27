Piestwa Peak Chapter distributes water at 13th Annual Sunrise Memorial Service

Members of the Piestewa Peak Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, distributed more than 100 free bottles of water to attendees at the 13th Annual Sunrise Memorial Service at Piestewa Peak Park on March 23.
The annual memorial service began in 2004 to honor fallen US Army soldier Lori Piestewa, a Quartermaster Corps Soldier killed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. She was a member of the Hopi Tribe in northeastern Arizona, according to a press release. In addition to military honor guards, Native American dancers, drummers, singers and speakers, several Native American tribes were represented at the early morning memorial service including Navajo, Hopi, Gila River, and Havasupai, according to the release.
The Piestewa Family and former POWs, who served with Lori Piestewa in Iraq, also attended the event that has expanded to honor other Arizonans who died in combat.
The Peak was named for Specialist Piestewa and the Piestewa Peak Chapter is named after the Piestewa Peak, which is the second highest point in the Phoenix mountains, according to a press release, adding that the chapter is the newest of Arizona’s 42 active DAR chapters to be chartered on Oct. 8, 2016 in north Scottsdale.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Members are descendents of the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is among the world’s largest, most active service organizations, the release said. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.
