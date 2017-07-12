Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture awards $865,346 in grants

The Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture recently awarded $865,346 in 63 grants dispersed to 54 non-profit arts and culture organizations.
The recipients of the Community Arts Support Grants Program receive the grants for the 2017-2018 fiscal year from the office serving Phoenix residents through arts and culture activities, according to a press release.
From $5,000 awarded to Alwun House to $16,014 given to Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children; and $10,970 for Black Theatre Troupe, grant funds support the general operating costs of major, midsize, and small arts and culture organizations, specific arts projects related to festivals, plus arts learning activities, the release noted.
Funds are also allocated to a rental support program operated by the Office of Arts and Culture in partnership with the Phoenix Convention Center, the released said, adding that the figure excludes $20,000 in new grant funding for youth-oriented programs the city council recently approved.
The first round of Youth Arts and Culture Grant proposals will be solicited in the early fall. Information about the 2018-2019 Community Arts Grants will be available in January of 2018.
“Investment in arts and culture is vital to our economy and quality of life in Phoenix,” said Mayor Greg Stanton in a prepared statement. “Supporting artists and outstanding organizations helps introduce our residents and visitors to the distinct vibrancy of our community. These grants also help attract and retain a more creative and innovative workforce that wants to live in a culturally rich city.”
A list of recipients can be found at phoenix.gov/arts. For more information, call 602-262-4637.