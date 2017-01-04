PCDS expansion plans studied by Paradise Valley Planning Commission

A few school administrators are one step closer to moving out of a trailer they have called an office, at the Phoenix Country Day School in the Town of Paradise Valley.
Proposed plans to refurbish the Phoenix Country Day School administration building have passed through the first step of the Paradise Valley Planning Commission after a Jan. 3 study session at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Blvd.
The commission took its first look at the plans to replace the 2,700-square-foot building with a more inviting building, proponents of the plan contend.
Plans include a new one-story building 27 feet in height, covering about 9,810 square feet, according to the proposal, and featuring an architectural spear.
The project will include a 200-foot setback from Standford Drive; two new signs; and matching fencing to go between the administration and other buildings on each side.
Paradise Valley Community Development Director Eva Cutro walked the commission through preliminary art renderings and plans.
In December, the town council approved a Statement of Direction for the commission including:
- Lighting, landscape buffers, screening of mechanical equipment, signage and height of the new administration building;
- Location, lighting and type of proposed new signage located at the campus to ensure it meets all current and proposed lighting standards;
- Discouraging excessive fencing and limiting excessive fencing to areas where that amount of fencing is needed to secure campus.
The height of the building was one main topic among commission members.
“If we could get in the next packet a street elevation that shows the building next to it, the building proposed and then with dimensions on it,” Planning Commissioner Scott Moore said.
“If possible, add the existing spear, the height of what that is, and what the proposed one’s going to be and if they’re similar — it looks to be almost the same location and height but it’s hard to tell without dimensions.”
With the increase in building size, some administrators will be moving from a trailer on campus near the trash and maintenance parking lot, said Assistant Head of School Roz Abero, while outlining areas on the campus for commission members.
“This is where the trash receptacles are, this is a back maintenance parking lot and this is the current trailer, where some of our offices are that will be moving into the new administration building,” she said.
After the administration building is complete, the trailer would remain as storage space most likely, said Ms. Abero.
The next Planning Commission is be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be reached at 623-445-2746, by e-mail at mfittro@newszap.com or follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MelissaFittro