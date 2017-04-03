Pay Phoenix Public Library fines with food donations during grace period on April 8-23

Pay library fines with food donations during the “Food for Fines” grace period at select locations of Phoenix Public Libraries on April-23.
In recognition of National Library Week, which is April 9–15, overdue books will be forgiven at Phoenix Public Library locations from April 8 to April 23 for the annual “Food for Fines” program, according to a press release.
The release noted that donations to the program benefit the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. Patrons will receive a 50-cent credit per canned or non-perishable food towards library fines. The maximum total of fines that can be paid with donated food is $75, and can also be applied to lost items.
The program has collected more than 30,000 pounds of food for Arizona’s hungry last year and as much as 50,000 pounds in past years, the release added.
For more information or for a list of participating Phoenix libraries, go to phoenixpubliclibrary.org.