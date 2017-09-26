Paul Goldschmidt wins Luis Gonzalez Award for second time in three years

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that Paul Goldschmidt is the winner of the 2017 Luis Gonzalez Award, which the team gives annually to the D-backs player who best exemplifies the talents, spirit and heart of the D-backs legend both on and off the field.
The team presented the award to Goldschmidt prior to Monday, Sept. 25’s 9–2 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Teammates, coaches and staff members vote on who wins the award, which Goldschmidt has won two out of the past three years, according to a press release.
“Paul Goldschmidt is an MVP both on the field and off,” Mr. Gonzalez, senior advisor to the president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
“While his talents as a player often go unnoticed by the national media, so does his approach to giving back and that is by design. He never wants the recognition or the attention but he is a true leader for our team and the community.”
Goldschmidt, like Mr. Gonzalez, has become a perennial MVP candidate. This season, he ranks among National League leaders in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and hits.
As of Monday, Sept. 25, he ranks second all-time in franchise history with 929 games, 612 runs, 1,010 hits, 1,798 total bases, 232 doubles, 176 home runs and 627 runs batted in, trailing only Gonzalez in each category. He and Gonzalez are the only two D-backs to record multiple seasons with 100 or more RBI.
Off the field, Goldschmidt has established himself as one of the city’s most charitable athletes, a release states, and was recently named the D-backs nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the fourth consecutive season.
Since his Major League debut in 2011, Goldschmidt and his wife Amy have supported Phoenix Children’s Hospital in numerous ways, including serving as registered volunteers, launching Goldy’s Fund 4 Kids in 2014 — a charitable fund that supports projects at PCH — and chairing the first-ever Champs for Children event.
This event raised money for the hospital and celebrated the patients who embody the spirit of a champion.
The Goldschmidts also became honorary chairs in 2015 for the capital campaign to raise funds for the building of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at PCH and hosting the inaugural Goldy’s Bowling Bash last November which raised $185,000 to support his aforementioned fund.
Mr. Gonzalez is well-known around the Valley. His game-winning single in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series brought the team its first world championship.
Gonzalez became the first former player to have his number retired by the D-backs during a pregame ceremony in 2010.