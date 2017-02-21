Paradise Valley Town Council to discuss lowering speed limit by Montessori

Paradise Valley Town Council is slated to discuss the results of a speed study — and potentially lowering the speed limit on Invergordan Drive — during its Thursday, Feb. 23 council meeting.
The local governing board will discuss lowering the speed limit in front of Montessori Academy at 6050 N. Invergordon Road, creating a safety zone during certain hours of the day.
The study advises the speed limit be dropped to 25 miles per hour Monday through Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
According to a town staff presentation, some key points the council will discuss is if it wants to create a safety zone in front of Montessori Academy and what the council thinks the appropriate speed limit would be for that section of Invergordon Road.
If a change happens, the town would have to pay for additional signage to go up in the vicinity, marking the lower speed limit than the typical 35 mph and mark pedestrian crossing.
According to an estimate from Desert Highway Signs, the town would have to pay $445.26 to purchase six signs including two school pedestrian crossing signs, two school signs and two school speed limit signs.
A call by local residents to enforce a speed limit of 15 mph prompted the study after the Paradise Valley Police Department realized the town never formally adopted a speed limit for the area and was unable to enforce the limit.
In 1977 and 1985, council passed a resolution to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph for about 700 feet north of Invergordon Drive and McDonald Drive.
Council repealed that limit, however, in 2009 after a school at 6050 N. Invergordon Drive closed. About three years later, Montessori Academy opened at the location.