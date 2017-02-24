Paradise Valley Town Council pursues lowering of speed along Invergordon

Paradise Valley Town Council appears poised to pursue a 25 miles per hour reduction along Invergordon Road to appease speeding complaints received in and around the area of the Montessori Academy.
The local governing board gave the proverbial head nod during a study session Thursday Feb. 23 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, that will likely lead to the lowering of the speed limit in front of Montessori Academy at 6050 N. Invergordon Road, and create a safety zone during certain hours of the day.
“Does the town council wish to create a safety zone in front of the Montessori Academy?” asked Paradise Valley Police Chief Peter Wingert at the Feb. 23 council meeting. “The Montessori has quite a history as the town has had the speed limit changed several times.”
In 1977 and 1985, council passed a resolution to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph for about 700 feet north of Invergordon Drive and McDonald Drive. Council repealed that limit, however, in 2009 after a school at 6050 N. Invergordon Drive closed. About three years later, Montessori Academy opened at the location.
Chief Wingert presented to town council a study advising the speed limit be dropped to 25 mph Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
A call by local residents to enforce a speed limit of 15 mph prompted the study after the Paradise Valley Police Department realized the town never formally adopted a speed limit for the area and was unable to enforce the limit.
“In 2016 we received a request to conduct speed enforcement in that area,” Chief Wingert points out. “We didn’t have a mechanism for holding people accountable for that speed violation in that area. The traffic investigation suggests a reduction to 25 mph for an hour.”
Chief Wingert says four signs alerting motorists to the change in speed will cost about $500 each.
“I think we need to address it,” said Paradise Valley Councilwoman Julie Pace during the study session discussion. “I think there are kids there, so I feel like we should do a reduction in speed.”
Councilman Scott Moore points out most motorists use the Invergordon Road to get through the municipality.
“The street does get a lot of cut-through traffic, so I am good with the recommendations,” he said.
Editor’s note: Josh Martinez contributed to this report
