Paradise Valley Town Council appoints David Sherf to fill vacancy

In the wake of Maria Syms’ departure, the Paradise Valley Town Council appointed former councilman David Sherf to fill the vacancy.
Council interviewed four candidates to fill the post but ultimately decided on Mr. Sherf at its Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. Mr. Sherf will be sworn in on Feb. 24.
Mr. Sherf spent four years on Town Council from 2012-16 and was the vice mayor for the town during the last year of his tenure.
His experience also includes time on the town’s General Plan and Visioning Committees.
Mr. Sherf’s background is strong in the hospitality, tourism and resort field as he has worked as a senior vice president of development for both DoubleTree Hotels and PROMUS Hotels as well as held a leadership role within the Hilton Hotels chain.
Some challenges Mr. Sherf believes the town is facing includes the potential loss of sales tax revenues, the ability to fund the town’s ongoing capital needs in maintaining infrastructure and resolving storm water drainage issues, according to his Town Council application.
The vacancy on the dais came after Ms. Syms resigned Dec. 30, 2016 to focus more on her Arizona Legislature responsibilities.
Council is comprised of elected officials whose responsibilities include establishing goals and adopting public policy to meet the town’s needs.
During the November general elections, residents elected Mark Stanton to his second term as well as Julie Pace and Scott Moore for their first terms. Council members serve staggered four-year terms.
