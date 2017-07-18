Paradise Valley School of Karate to be recognized at World Championships

Mike Wall, owner and sensei at Paradise Valley School of Karate at 3851 E. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix, encourages his students to compete.
“You have to be able to defend yourself even when you’re nervous,” Mr. Wall says as he talks to his students about competing.
“You can’t test your karate by picking fights with people, but you can compete. Getting in front of a board of judges can be very intimidating”
PV Karate students are doing as their sensei instructs as they’ve placed more in tournaments in the United Stated Karate Alliance than any other school in the U.S., according to a press release.
Paradise Valley School of Karate and Mr. Wall will be recognized at the World Championships at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, 8000 S. Arizona Grand Parkway in Phoenix, July 20-23 along with many of their students that placed in the top 10 in the nation, a release states.
This isn’t the first time PV Karate has been first in the U.S., but it is a testament to the hours and hard work of its teachers and students that a small family-owned school has once again captured the top placement in the US Karate Association.
PV Karate has been preparing to once again compete at the World Championships held at the Arizona Grand July 20-23rd. The above picture showcases the students from last year’s competition.
Paradise Valley School of Karate has been teaching kids and adults since 1981. It offers traditional Okinawan Karate and a Filipino Art known as Pekiti Tirsia. It also offers the Girls on Guard Women’s Empowerment Classes on a regular basis.