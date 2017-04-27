Paradise Valley police seek new information in Michael Gilman homicide

After three years, Paradise Valley police are still searching for clues into Paradise Valley resident Michael Gilman’s homicide and have released a statement regarding the matter.
“As we approach the third-year anniversary of Paradise Valley resident Michael Gilman’s homicide, we would like to renew interest in the case by asking your assistance in publicizing as much as possible,” Paradise Valley police said in a prepared statement.
“We are certain someone out there knows details about this case and we’re hoping they step forward and make this right for the Gilman family.”
The release states there is no new information regarding the homicide, but the Silent Witness reward has increased from $10,000 to $20,000 thanks to a recent donation.
Silent Witness is a nonprofit organization where residents can anonymously provide information to police, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety website. Those with information can call 480-948-6377 or log onto www.silentwitness.org.
Paradise Valley police are also accepting additional donations through Silent Witness (account no. #2014-1757) from the public to help close the case, a release states.
On April 29, 2014, Paradise Valley Police received a 911 call from a personal assistant at home in a gated community at 5434 E. Lincoln Drive. The personal assistant arrived at the residence and believed the victim, Mr. Gilman, was dead, according to a police press release.
Paradise Valley police officers and the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and Mr. Gilman was pronounced dead. Mr. Gilman was the sole occupant of the home, police say.
At the time, Paradise Valley Police classified the event as a homicide investigation. Detectives and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office worked together to investigate the homicide, a police release states.
On May 2, 2014, the Medical Examiner’s Office did rule the manner of death indeed to be a homicide and the victim was stabbed.
Police do have video of a vehicle of interest at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.