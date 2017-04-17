Paradise Valley police seek armed robbery suspects

The Paradise Valley Police Department at nearly midnight Saturday, April 15 responded to an armed robbery call with shots fired at at a resort in the 7200 block of N. Scottsdale Road.
“Upon arrival officers found two victims, one male and one female. The male victim had received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg,” said Paradise Valley Police Lt. Mike Cole in an April 17 release.
“The victims stated they had returned to the resort and exited their vehicle. The female victim began walking back to their room while the male victim was still near their car.”
The victims say upon exiting the vehicle two African American male suspects approached the female victim and demanded her purse as the male victim was still close to the car. The female victim resisted and was struck in the face and fell to the ground.
“The male victim said he saw two African American males dressed all in black harassing the female victim and he shouted at them,” Lt. Cole said in the release. “He then heard three gunshots and realized he had been shot in the lower leg.”
Following shots being fired the suspects fled on foot, police officials say. Both victims were transported to the hospital, treated for their injuries and released.
Police officials say officers canvassed the area, but no suspects have been located.
The Paradise Valley Criminal Investigations Unit and the Department of Public Safety’s Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.
This case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit. If you have any information regarding this case please call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.