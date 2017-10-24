Paradise Valley police make arrest in connection to string of burglaries

Michael Ferrara was arrested and charged with multiple burglaries by the Paradise Valley Police Department on Tuesday Oct. 24 stemming from a rash of vehicle burglaries occurring from March through September mainly in the 5000 block of north Invergordon Road.
According to a press release, the Paradise Valley Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit investigated the burglaries, which reportedly developed the following three suspects: Michael Ferrara, Chad Raisanen, and Alesha Young.
A message was left about 4 p.m. on Oct. 24, for the Paradise Valley police department spokesman, seeking clarification as to whether or not named suspects, Raisanen and Young, who were not mentioned as arrested are in custody or not.
A timeline summary of the complete investigation is as follows:
• Between 4:30-6:14 p.m. on March 17, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 5100 block of N. Invergordon Roadd where the victim’s purse was stolen from the vehicle after the front passenger side window was smashed. Ferrara was later caught on video at a local Wal-Mart using the victim’s stolen credit cards and bank cards to purchase goods.
• Between 1:10-2 p.m. on March 22, a vehicle theft was reported in the 5100 block of north Invergordon, where the victim’s stolen credit card and bank card was later used at a local Wal-Mart. Detectives obtained surveillance video that again showed Ferrara, but this time unsuccessfully use the victim’s stolen credit card and bank card. Salt River Police later located the stolen vehicle on July 17.
• On Saturday, March 25, Paradise Valley police officers responded to the 5100 block of north Invergordon Road regarding a suspicious person attempting to open doors on parked cars at the trailhead parking area. Officers stopped and identified the suspect as Ferrara and obtained identifying photos of Ferrara. At that time, no video was obtained from the previous cases so Ferrara was questioned and released on scene.
• Between 6 p.m. on July 24 and 7:45 a.m. on July 25, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Clearwater Parkway. Detectives later received correspondence from Scottsdale police that they recovered a laptop that was listed as stolen from this incident during their arrest of Ferrara during a separate investigation.
• Between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on July 25, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 5000 block of north Invergorden Road where the suspects were later captured on surveillance video at Dillard’s in Scottsdale Fashion Square using the victim’s stolen credit cards. The suspects were also seen on surveillance driving a white Toyota pickup, which was the same truck captured on a license plate reader at the intersection of north Invergordon Road and east Chaparral Road, within about 200-feet of the scene of the burglary. Detectives were able to positively identify one of the suspects as Ferrara from previous cases.
• Between 2:10-3:01 p.m. on Sept. 4, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 5000 block of Invergordon Road detectives later received correspondence from Scottsdale police that they recovered the victim’s Arizona driver’s license during their arrest of Ferrara during a separate investigation when it was also determined that the victim’s credit cards were used immediately after the burglary. Surveillance footage from Target and Fry’s showed Ferrara using the stolen credit cards to buy merchandise.
Ferrara was released from custody before detectives could question him but on Oct. 24, Paradise Valley Detectives located and arrested Ferrara and booked him at the 4th Avenue jail on charges of:
- Theft of means of transportation;
- Aggravated taking the identity of another person;
- Burglary in the third-degree;
- Taking the identity of another person;
- Theft of a credit card;
- Fraudulent use of a credit card;
- Receipt of anything of value obtained by fraudulent use of a credit card.
Police officials say Paradise Valley residents are reminded to close garages when not in use, lock doors and set alarms. Just as important as motion and glass break sensors are to parts of alarm systems, mark property with a product like Anti-Theft Dots so it is identifiable to increase the chances of recovery.