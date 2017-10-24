Paradise Valley police investigating 2 residential burglaries a day apart

The Paradise Valley Police Department is investigating two residential burglaries occurring about 24 hours within each other.
One burglary occurred in the 6800 block of east Hummingbird Lane occurring sometime between Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 20. The following day, police officials responded to the 6700 block of east Ocotillo Road.
According to a press release, several household items were taken from the Hummingbird Lane address as it appears entry was gained by breaking a glass door, but there was no alarm or cameras.
On Oct. 21, Paradise Valley police responded to a similar burglary on Ocotillo Road where no alarms were set but security cameras where installed. In this burglary access was gained by unknown means to steal several items, police officials say.
The Paradise Valley Police Department investigation unit is looking into these cases and encourages using alarms since they usually reduce the amount of time burglars are inside a home and the amount of property they have time to steal.
Residents are reminded to always close garages when not in use, lock doors and set alarms. Motion and glass break sensors are an important part of any alarm system.
Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410 and not hesitate to call the police if anything suspicious is noticed in your neighborhood.