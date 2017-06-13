Paradise Valley OKs $52M all-funds budget for next fiscal year

Paradise Valley Town Council Thursday, June 8 unanimously approved an all-funds budget of about $52 million at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
The Town of Paradise Valley, in total, adopted a budget of $52,400,300 of which $29,116,000 is apart of the municipality’s General Fund, which pays for the day-to-day operations of the town.
The town’s capital improvement plan for the upcoming fiscal year is $15,946,400 of which $760,000 is a carry-over amount from the previous year’s funding, according to Town Manager Kevin Burke.
The dollars and cents that make up the town’s General Fund are derived from:
- Investment interest gained from the maturation of municipal bonds;
- Local sales tax rates;
- Construction sales tax remits;
- Bed tax remits;
- Hotel sales allocations;
- License and permit fees;
- Intergovernmental agreements;
- Charges for services rendered;
- Fines and forfeitures.
A major expense shouldered by the Town of Paradise Valley is its unfunded liability at the Public Safety Pension Retirement System and is expected to allocate a $5 million payment to that fund in the first of a three-year pay-down model in fiscal year 2017-18.
Town leaders say the effort will save the municipality $11 million over the life of the liability through the defined contribution model at PSPRS for retired public safety employees.
Paradise Valley General Fund expenditures total $24,151,100 of which the largest budget allocation belongs to the local police department at $13,197,900 for the upcoming fiscal year.
The dollars and cents leaving the town’s General Fund go toward allocations to:
- The police department;
- Certain municipal contingencies;
- Mayor and council;
- Tourism and promotion;
- Town manager’s office expenses;
- Attorney’s Office;
- Administration and government affairs;
Fiscal year 2017-18 will begin Saturday, July 1 in the Town of Paradise Valley.