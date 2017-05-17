Paradise Valley notches excellence in financial reporting award

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Town of Paradise Valley by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual financial report.
The award is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting, according to an April 27 press release.
Paradise Valley Director of Administration and Government Affairs Dawn Marie Buckland accepted the award on the behalf of the municipality as she is largely responsible for preparing the annual financial document.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel meant to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story, the release states.
The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level of government officials and other finance practitioners.