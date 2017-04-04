Paradise Valley license plate reader alert leads to the arrest of 4

The Paradise Valley Police Department took four people into custody in the very early morning of April 2, following the alert of a license plate reader, according to police officials.
At 1:44 a.m. April 2, Paradise Valley police officers responded to an alert from one of the police department’s fixed license plate readers.
The alert was on a 2015 Kia Rio that showed an arrested warrant for a subject associated with the vehicle, police officials said.
Paradise Valley police officers located the vehicle, verified the physical description of an occupant matched the subject with the arrest warrant, and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The subject with the warrant was the front passenger in the vehicle and was arrested on the warrant, police said.
The driver was arrested for failure to produce identification, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both passengers also had warrants for their arrest and were taken into custody.
The names are not being released at this time as the case is still under investigation, police said.
An inventory was then conducted on the vehicle before having it removed by a tow company. Located inside the vehicle was a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, additional drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and 2.2 grams of suspected heroin.
Anyone with information related to this incident or other crimes in Paradise Valley are urged to call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.