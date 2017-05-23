Paradise Valley joins salute ceremony for new U.S. Army recruits

During Armed Forces Day, May 20, the Town of Paradise Valley participated in a special ceremony honoring area high school graduates who have chosen to enter into the United States Army.
Sponsored by the Army’s Paradise Valley, Anthem, Black Canyon, Prescott and Flagstaff recruiting centers, the ceremony saluted each of the new recruits and their families at an event held at Black Canyon High School in Anthem.
Army Recruiting Company Commander Captain Matthew Peterson created this first time event and requested that the Town of Paradise Valley attend and demonstrate the publics support for the new recruits and their families, according to a press release.
Town councilmember Julie Pace represented the town in congratulating each recruit and placing a special Army stole on each recruit from the Paradise Valley recruitment center.
There were 104 future soldiers — 38 of which were from the Paradise Valley region.
Joining Councilmember Pace were other community representatives: State Representative Richard Andrade, who chairs the Legislature’s Military Affairs Committee and represented the Black Canyon area; Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg; Flagstaff Councilman Jim McCarthy; and Anthem Community Board President Roger Willis.
Prescott Mayor Oberg, a decorated veteran, gave an inspirational speech about his military service, including the valor of a comrade who sacrificed his life coming to the aid of Mayor Oberg’s downed helicopter during the Vietnam Conflict.
Held on Armed Forces Day, each recruit received a certificate of appreciation signed by the community representatives and other tokens of appreciation as each recruit and his or her upcoming military specialty was announced.