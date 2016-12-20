Paradise Valley honors Hamway, Sherf for years of service

The Town of Paradise Valley saluted both Vice Mayor David Sherf and Councilwoman Mary Hamway for years of selfless service Thursday, Dec. 15.
Paradise Valley dignitaries addressed the two outgoing members of council at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
Guests in attendance gave both councilmembers a standing ovation as they accepted a town proclamation presented by Mayor Michael Collins.
Stating the bitter sweet aspect of the action, Mayor Collins expressed his gratitude for the time and duty Mr. Sherf and Ms. Hamway had completed during their time on the council.
Ms. Hamway was first elected to town council in 2004, and served for 10 years where she twice served as vice mayor before filling a vacancy on the council.
“What a fantastic contribution you have continued to make to the town,” said Mayor Collins. “Well beyond your initial elected years and into the years you volunteered to serve the vacancy on the council.”
Mayor Collins noted Ms. Hamway’s support for issues in town, specifically the town’s storm water problems.
Ms. Hamway expressed the honor she felt to have served such a tenure on the board.
“What an honor it’s been to work with all of you,” she said. “It’s been an amazing 12 years of my life. I’m looking forward to new adventures and new opportunities.”
Mr. Sherf has served on the council for six years. In 2012 he was a town resident appointed to serve for Vernon Parker who resigned.
In 2014, he was elected to serve another term.
“I really consider this a culmination of my career,” said Mr. Sherf at the meeting. “It has been an extraordinary journey — way beyond my expectation.”
Mr. Sherf expressed the joy he received from volunteering for the town and working with the town staff and other elected officials.
“That’s what makes our town so great,” he said. “It’s been an important time in my life and I’m glad to give back to the community.”
