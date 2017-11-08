Paradise Valley honored for excellence in ‘Foundations of Livability’
VOP Award Winner for Excellence in Foundations of Livability. Town of Paradise Valley Assistant Town Manager Dawn Marie Buckland pictured on right, accepting the award. (photo by National Research Center)
The Town of Paradise Valley has been named the winner of the Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Foundations of Livability.
This award is only given to top performing jurisdictions that best listen and act for the benefit their communities, according to a post on the town’s website.
Based on responses from The National Citizen Survey residents in the town reported the highest ratings for this category compared with all other participating jurisdictions, the post stated.
