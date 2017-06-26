Paradise Valley home recognized with Preservation Honor Award

A local home was recently honored with the Governor’s Preservation Honor Award at the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference Awards Luncheon.
The event was held at the Hilton El Conquistador in Oro Valley on Friday, June 16. The award was in recognition of the restoration of a home originally built in 1931 at the corner of McDonald Drive and Invergordon Road in the Town Paradise Valley.
That home, one of the oldest in Town of Paradise Valley, was built by Louise E. Glaus on land she homesteaded, and was designed by noted architect Robert T. Evans, owner of the Jokake Inn, according to a press release.
Duncan MacDonald, namesake of McDonald Drive, and Neil H. Gates, builder of the El Estribo Lodge, were the primary contractors during its building. The home later served as the home of architect Bennie Gonzales in the 1960s, the release states.
Both Preservation Foundation President Jim McPherson and Preservation Officer Kathryn Leonard presented the award to property owner John Pappas, architect Gene Kniaz of Spiral Architects, and adobe expert Reggie Mackay of Adobe Technology.