Paradise Valley gives blessing to Sanctuary SUP amendment

An overview of the site plan at Sanctuary on Camelback. (Submitted graphic)

Paradise Valley Town Council has approved Ordinance No. 2017-02 that will ultimately lead to new hotel rooms, a new pool and ballroom expansions at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa.

Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved the special use permit amendment request Thursday, June 8 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

A first blush look at how interstitial innovation can create new keys at Sanctuary on Camelback Resort & Spa. (Submitted graphic)

The Sanctuary, 5700 E. McDonald Drive, is a resort in the Town of Paradise Valley embedded within the landscape of Camelback Mountain on a 17-acre site at the corner of McDonald Drive and Superstition Lane.

The submitted request for an intermediate amendment to the existing SUP outlines the creation of additions to its existing casitas, the creation of two new casitas that will bring an additional 45 new keys to the property, a new pool and snack bar, and ballroom expansions.

In addition, the resort is pursuing modifying its parking layout to accommodate the planned improvements and the addition of five storage units.

Nicholas Loope, president and founder of HL Design Build, is the architect tapped to carry out the proposed development while Paradise Valley resident Scott Lyon owns the property.

The resort earlier this year unveiled $2 million worth of renovations to its spa casitas and spa suites as part of a two-year capital investment. The three-stage campaign also saw the 2016 introduction of spa house, a mountain enclave for small groups and a complete redesign of the resort’s mountain casita accommodations in 2015.

The existing lot coverage of the resort is 137,474 square feet or 18.5 percent, but with the proposed improvements total lot coverage will increase by 15,745 square feet or to 20.6 percent, according to town staff.

A graphic rendering of the proposed new pool area. (Submitted graphic)

