Paradise Valley Arts Advisory Committee host Montessori art show

The Town of Paradise Valley Arts Advisory Committee organized and hosted the Montessori Academy Art Show which opened Thursday, March 23 in the Community Center at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
Montessori Academy students showcased their art which included a large mosaic, kachina dolls, pottery and a large canoe, according to a press release.
Emily Piven and Abe Gil, art teachers at the school, provided attendees with an overview of the scope and purpose of each theme. School students and their families were welcomed by Mayor Michael Collins, members of Paradise Valley Town Council and members of the Arts Advisory Committee, a release states.
The art will remain on display until the end of April. Visitors can visit the Town Hall during business hours to view the exhibition.
The Arts Advisory Committee has recently welcomed three new members: Diana Georgelos, Colleen Steinberg and Barbara Terranova. Interested Paradise Valley citizens submitted letters of consideration earlier this year and the Arts Advisory Committee made the final selections.
“This year we received the most applicants ever and of which each and every applicant was extremely qualified,” newly-elected Arts Advisory Committee Chair Janie Russo said in a release. “Selecting the new members was challenging, but the Art Committee is thrilled by the highly-qualified interested citizens.”
Last year was the first year the town hosted an art show featuring one of the schools within the town limits of Paradise Valley. The Arts Advisory Committee and the Town Council intend to make the show an annual event.