Paradise Valley ADOSH inspection reveals violations

On Jan. 18 and 19, the Industrial Commission of Arizona’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health conducted a surprise inspection of the Town of Paradise Valley workplace.
The inspection included a review of facilities, policies and records, according to a press release.
The inspection revealed five non-serious violations:
- The stairs to the facilities maintenance loft failed to have one standard handrail (or the provided handrail was too high);
- Two doors did not have lighted exit signs;
- A drill press in the vehicle maintenance shop was not bolted to the ground;
- A fire extinguisher in the police department had not been checked annually; and
- There were recordable injuries that were not entered on the OSHA log within seven days.
The first violation was initially classified as a serious violation and carried a $1,250 fine; however, through Informal Conference the classification was reduced to non-serious and the fine was reduced to $1,062.50, the release stated.
The town also received a $200 penalty for not recording the injury in the OSHA log within seven calendar days.
The town takes safety extremely serious and requests an annual voluntary inspection of facilities by the town’s insurance carrier. Although none of these violations were identified in previous inspections, the town’s due diligence and overall lack of violations led to the reduction in penalty, the release stated.
All violations have been corrected.
The handrail was installed before the inspection was completed. Lighted exit signs have been installed in both locations and the drill press has been bolted to the floor. The fire extinguisher has been checked and the OSHA log has been updated.
For more information on this, contact Jinnett Hancock, human resources manager.