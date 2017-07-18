Papago Golf Course to undergo renovations at clubhouse, practice facility

A public/private partnership between the city of Phoenix, Arizona State University and the Arizona Golf Community Foundation will begin construction of a new clubhouse and practice facility at Papago Golf Course, 5595 E. Moreland St. in Phoenix, this month.
The clubhouse, which includes a restaurant and bar, is expected to be completed spring of 2018, according to a press release.
Additional elements include a private ASU Golf team practice facility, improvements to the public practice facilities and a new convenient entrance to the course off McDowell Road, a release states.
The AGCF is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting public golf in Arizona, and was given course management responsibility in 2014. Papago Golf Course is managed under contract with OB Sports who will continue to oversee day-to-day golf course operations.
No Phoenix taxpayer funds will be used for the project. Funding for the clubhouse was secured through donations made by the Lou and Evelyn Grubb Foundation — a fund at the Arizona Community Foundation — assisted by their son, Dan Grubb, on behalf of the Grubb family.
A practice facility solely for use by ASU’s Men’s and Women’s Golf teams will be developed from capital received from Arizona State and the ASU Foundation.
The clubhouse and ASU Golf team building were designed by Gold Nugget Award winner Douglas W. Fredrikson, AIA, Douglas Fredrikson Architects of Phoenix.
The ASU Golf team practice area was designed by Phil Mickelson Design and Rummel Construction Inc. is the builder for both projects.
“We are thrilled to break ground on this extremely exciting project. This will ensure Papago Golf Course can return to being the crown jewel of public golf in Arizona,” Gregg Tryhus, president of the AGCF, said in a prepared statement.
“The clubhouse will be not just for golfers, but also an outstanding place for anyone to meet friends for lunch, dinner or to catch a game on TV. We are extremely grateful to Dan Grubb for his support and to Doug Fredrikson who designed the new facility. And on top of all that, the project will provide ASU Golf teams with a first-rate facility worthy of their excellence.”
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said he sees this partnership a big plus for all those involved.
“This partnership will spur economic growth in the area, enhance both Papago Golf Course for all recreational uses, provide ASU Golf with a premier facility in the heart of our valley, and further solidify Phoenix as one of the best golfing destinations in the country,” Mayor Stanton said in a prepared statement.
Improvements to the public practice facility, as well as the new entrance road off McDowell Road, are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2018.
The current public-use practice facility and tee-surface area will be significantly increased from its current size and new practice facility targets. New putting and chipping areas, are also planned as the project moves forward.
The Papago Golf Course practice area will be closed toward the end of the first quarter of 2018 and will reopen fall 2018. Papago Golf Course will remain open throughout the project.