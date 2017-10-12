Over Easy at the Biltmore Center to celebrate grand opening

An Arizona breakfast spot is now open in the Biltmore neighborhood and will celebrate with a grand opening weekend Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 with all guests of Over Easy at the Biltmore Center, 2398 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, receiving 25 percent off their bills.
The 3,000 square-foot restaurant sits at the hub of the Camelback Corridor business district on the northwest corner of 24th Street and Camelback Road. It will serve Over Easy’s signature breakfast and lunch fare including the Chicken Fried Steak and Nut Banana French Toast.
The modern morning diner concept, which Chef Aaron May created in 2008, was one of the first in Arizona to update classic breakfast dishes with a fresh, from-scratch menu and has been recognized nationally on programs like the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives”.
“The Biltmore and its central location in the Valley made this an easy decision for our next Over Easy,” Jason Kyle, co-owner of the Over Easy brand and franchise entity, said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to bring this locally owned Arizona breakfast spot to the Biltmore neighborhood.”
The award-winning menu and classic mid-Century décor continue to make Over Easy a popular Valley brunch spot. There are four Arizona locations in Phoenix Arcadia, Gilbert, Mesa and Scottsdale as well as spots in Washington and Florida.