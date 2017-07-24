Online auction added to annual Foothills Empty Bowls event

The annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch & Art Auction 2017 honoring World Hunger Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at Harold’s Corral located 6895 E. Cave Creek Road.
According to a press release, a new feature will be added this year to its Empty Bowls event, featuring the auction on the food bank’s website, foothillsfoodbank.com. People can bid on 60 fine art and craft items donated by renowned local artists, stated Pam DiPietro, Foothills Food Bank executive director, in the release.
“We are excited to offer this auction online so people who support this worthy cause can spend the quality time they need to research the bid items,’ said Ms. DiPietro in a prepared statement. “This has always been an amazing event with a great turnout, but this year we will take Empty Bowls to a new level with the online auction.”
Carole Perry, who created the festival in the northern desert foothills more than 17 years ago, said online bidding will begin Sept. 20 and will be available to bidders throughout the celebration. She said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center and will support its ongoing effort to provide emergency food and services to area families in need of assistance.
Lunch will be served in handmade ceramic or glass bowls. Individuals are encouraged to donate $15 to the cause and select their own unique bowl made by local artists, and keep it as a reminder of world hunger.
The Foothills Empty Bowls & Art Auction 2017 is sponsored by the Sonoran Arts League, Harold’s Corral, Marjon Ceramics and Laguna Clay. Other donors are Saguaro and Cactus Shadows High School students, Paradise Valley Community College ceramics students and local potters and artists who make and donate the bowls and auction items.
For more information, call 480-488-6070.