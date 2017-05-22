Olney Gallery to host abstract art of Patsy Lowry, Kip Sudduth

The Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix, is set to host its June exhibit Extraordinary Expression which will feature the abstract art of Patsy Lowry and Kip Sudduth from May 25 to June 28.
There will also be a First Friday reception in connection with the gallery from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the gallery, according to a press release. Business hours for the gallery are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ms. Lowry uses layers of acrylic paint to strengthen her texture and imagery, according to a release.
“My focus is on enhancing the relationship of one color to another,” she said in a prepared statement. “Creating art is a spiritual release for me.”
Ms. Lowry has exhibited at the Phoenix Art Museum and also exhibited with Fritz Scholder. who taught her that “painting is a magical art.”
She received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Arizona State University. She also attended the University of Madrid.
Mr. Sudduth’s art has been described as “Referential and non-referential abstraction” he approaches his work as mixed, media collaborations, a release states.
Texture is always an important element of all his work, He practices collage and montage techniques using photography and an assortment of mixed media including sand.
Mr. Sudduth received his Bachelor of Fine Arts: Painting and Master of Fine Arts: Studio Art from Louisiana Tech University and apprenticed with Artist Manlio Guberti in Rome, Italy.