Nationally recognized economist to speak, answer questions

The Southwest Chapter of The Real Estate Investment Advisory Council presents, “When will the good times end?” — an afternoon with Dr. Peter Linneman, a nationally recognized economist.
The event takes place on Nov. 15 at the Arizona Country Club, 5668 E. Orange Blossom Lane in Phoenix.
Dr. Linneman will answer questions such as how Phoenix will fare in the next downturn; if values can sustain as interest rates rise; whether national politics has undermined growth; and if online sales wipe out bricks and mortar, among other questions.
“Metro Phoenix is highly sensitive to growth in the U.S. economy.” Dr. Linneman said in a prepared statement. “This fact is often overlooked. The area has great long-term growth fundamentals and the rise of Arizona State University will serve the MSA for many decades.”
For more than three decades, Dr. Linneman influenced the profession of real estate capital markets and the commercial real estate industry. The author of the “Linneman Letter,” an extension of his lectures and teaching style, is a quarterly publication for commercial real estate investors first published in 2001.
Founding chairman of the Wharton Real Estate Department, he taught real estate and finance at the Wharton School of Business.
The investment advisory council was established as a nonprofit trade association providing a forum to exchange ideas, concerns and experiences among senior executives who conduct commercial real estate transactions. The invitation-only group limits its membership to senior-level executives at companies, who act as principals, and whose function is to develop, acquire, manage and/or finance commercial real estate.
Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Linneman’s presentation begins at 4 p.m., followed by Gary Linhart, of ViaWest Group, interviewing Dr. Linneman at 5 p.m. The afternoon concludes with a networking reception at 5:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
Registration fee is $125. Register at www.reiacsouthwest.org/event-2572683. Go to www.reiac.org