Mountainside Fitness to offer wellness screens

Mountainside Fitness and Sonora Quest Laboratories have collaborated to offer a select menu of wellness screens and health profiles to Mountainside Fitness members in hopes of empowering them to take control of their health by ordering certain lab tests on their own.
These tests are available through Sonora Quest Laboratories’ My Lab ReQuest service which, per Arizona law, allows consumers to order lab tests from a licensed clinical laboratory without physician orders, according to a press release.
Mountainside Fitness members will have the opportunity to order any of the following tests through this partnership:
- Cardio Health Screen (Lipid Panel including Cholesterol, HDL, LDL, VLDL and Triglycerides)
- Diabetes Health Screen (Glucose)
- Men’s Complete Health Profile (Lipid Panel, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Diabetes Screen, and PSA Screen)
- Women’s Complete Health Profile (Lipid Panel, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Diabetes Screen, and Thyroid Screen)
- Hemoglobin A1c
- Testosterone, Total (Adult Male)
- Testosterone, Total (Women/Children)
- Testosterone, Total & Free
- Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy
“Health and wellness are the cornerstones of the Mountainside Fitness organization,” Tom Hatten, founder and CEO of Mountainside Fitness said in a prepared statement.
“To be able to provide expanded services, which include blood testing, to our members is just another example of how we want to continue to support their health and fitness goals. Health insights that were once only available to top-level athletes, we can now offer to our members. Sonora Quest Laboratories will arm our customers with inside information on their health that will allow them to optimize their training at our facilities.”
Christina Noble, vice president of business development with Sonora Quest, said she is proud to partner with Mountainside Fitness and help provide solutions for members in managing their health.
“In this new era of personalized health care consumerism, My Lab ReQuest gives consumers more choice and flexibility in a convenient, efficient and confidential way,” she said.
Mountainside Fitness is a home-grown success story that was started by an Arizona State University student with a small fitness center in Ahwatukee in 1991.
The founder turned his sweat equity and hands-on operational efforts into a successful health club with 14 locations around Phoenix and more than 60,000 active members.
Just recently, Mountainside Fitness opened at the award-winning and stunning Marina Heights development along Tempe Town Lake, according to a release.