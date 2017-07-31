Michael R. Scheurich is elected to third term on executive council

Michael R. Scheurich, a member partner in the Phoenix office of Dickinson Wright, is elected to a three-year term on the executive council of the State Bar of Arizona Real Property Section.
This is Mr. Scheurich’s third term on the executive council where he previously served as member and co-chair, according to a press release.
“I look forward to working with my fellow Council members as we continue to advance the objectives of the state bar in the consideration of matters of legal significance related to real property,” said Scheurich in the release.
The Real Property Section participates in and comments on improvements and reforms in real property and related legislation and regulation, title and recording practices and standards and other matters of interest to attorneys involved in real estate matters in Arizona, the release noted.
Mr. Scheurich’s practice focuses on commercial litigation, trials and appeals with emphasis on real estate, commercial lending remedies, title and escrow liability lawsuits and related proceedings. In addition to his position with the Real Property Section, he is also a member of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the American Bar Association.
About Dickinson Wright PLLC
Dickinson Wright PLLC is a general practice business law firm with more than 450 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has 18 offices, from Michigan to Toronto. Dickinson Wright offers clients a combination of quality client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen, detailed the release.