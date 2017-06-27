MHF presents $5,000 to Jason Schechterle, the 100 Club of Arizona

A $5,000 check was presented to the 100 Club of Arizona to establish a scholarship fund in honor of Retired Phoenix Police Officer Jason Schechterle on behalf of Maricopa Health Foundation’s Legacy Circle Night of Heroes, held on April 27.
Nearly 300 guests witnessed the inspiring stories of Mr. Schechterle’s heroism; the physicians, Drs. Daniel Caruso and Kevin Foster of the Arizona Burn Center at Maricopa Medical Center, who treated him; and the Arizona attorney, Pat McGroder, who led the legal fight to help save other first responders nationwide, according to a press release.
Their paths will be forever entwined as a result of the heart-wrenching and miraculous story, the press release stated.
The Maricopa Health Foundation generates financial support for critical initiatives at Maricopa Integrated Health System through fundraising, charitable gifts, and securing grants. The foundation raises money to support patients, strengthen medical education and research programs, and perform health-related community outreach in Maricopa County.
The 100 Club is a philanthropic group supporting more than 50,000 firefighters, public safety officers, first responders, and their families in Arizona. Benefits and support are also extended to officers and firefighters who are called to active military duty while still employed by a qualified public safety agency, the release detailed.
Since incorporated in 1968, the 100 Club of Arizona has distributed more than $14 million to benefit Arizona firefighters, police officers, first responders, and their families, noted the release.
For more information, go to maricopahealthfoundation.org or 100club.org.