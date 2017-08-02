MCDOT earns Achievement Award for Road Information Tool

The National Association of Counties has recognized the Maricopa County Department of Transportation with an Achievement Award for the development of the Road Information Tool.
This online mapping tool improves the ability of both Maricopa County employees and members of the public to view data associated with the county’s transportation system, according to a press release.
“One of the biggest benefits of the Road Information Tool, is the ability to have one centralized location for everyone to access the information they need about our roadways,” MCDOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a prepared statement.
“By making this information available to employees and the public, it enables MCDOT to continually improve communication amongst the public, key stakeholders and to maintain data integrity.”
MCDOT partnered with Maricopa County Geographic Information Systems to develop the RIT as an expandable, web-based platform that displays organized data from multiple sources, a release states.
Users can search by intersection or address, parcel number, subdivision or routes and have the ability to select optional layers that provide details including right-of-way, parcel information, roadway maintenance history, local jurisdictional boundaries and more.
The National Association of Counties created the Achievement Awards to recognize excellence, promote successes and share best practices.
NACo brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice, exchange ideas and build new leadership skills, pursue transformational county solutions, enrich the public’s understanding of county government, and exercise exemplary leadership in public service.