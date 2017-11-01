Officials in the Town of Paradise Valley honored three local Arizona legislators for their efforts supporting and representing the local municipality.
During a Thursday, Oct. 26 town council meeting, a proclamation was presented on behalf of Mayor Michael Collins to Legislative District 28’s Senator Kate Brophy McGee and Representatives Maria Syms and Kelli Butler. Ms. Syms is a former Paradise Valley councilwoman.
In the 2017 legislative session, 1,079 bills were introduced in the Arizona Senate and House; 344 of these were passed and signed into law. A total of 25 percent of these laws are believed to directly impact cities and towns, the proclamation noted.
“Senator Kate Brophy McGee, Representative Maria Syms, and Representative Kelli Butler were earnest, diligent and judicious in their efforts not only to pass legislation that was in the best interests of Paradise Valley residents and resorts, but also to ensure that the right stakeholders were at the table to develop and implement mutually beneficial solutions,” the proclamation reads.
“Senator Brophy McGee, Representatives Syms and Representative Butler reflected great credit upon themselves and the community that they serve.”