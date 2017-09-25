Cushman & Wakefield recently announced that Matt DePinto joins the firm’s Phoenix office as a senior brokerage coordinator.
According to a press release, Mr. DePinto joins the industrial team of Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Will Strong and Phil Haenel. He will act as a facilitator utilizing key Cushman & Wakefield assets to help build strategic goals set by the team principals.
The former senior research analyst for Lee & Associates has more than 10 years of industry experience. In his new role, he will manage team transactions in capital markets and leasing capabilities while applying his commercial real estate analysis and reporting skills, the release said.
“Matt’s experience in the industry will be greatly beneficial to our top ranked industrial team of Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Will Strong and Phil Haenel,” said Bryon Carney, market leader for Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office, in a prepared statement.
Before joining the commercial real estate industry, Mr. DePinto worked at Gannett Publications and the Phoenix Business Journal where he honed his skills in marketing, graphic design, public relations, social media and newspaper/magazine publishing, the release noted.
“Matt’s research and marketing background will be a valuable asset to our team, our firm and our clients. We are excited and fortunate to have him,” said Cushman & Wakefield Executive Managing Director Will Strong in a prepared statement.
