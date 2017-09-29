Longtime resident, employee retires from municipal duties

Longtime Town of Paradise Valley resident and employee, Natalie Montenegrino, will be retiring on Oct. 4 after serving the municipality for 25 years.
Serving seven town managers and nine mayors, Ms. Montenegrino was honored for her service with a town proclamation given by Mayor Michael Collins on Sept. 28.
Ms. Montenegrino joined the town staff on Aug. 18, 1992, and is retiring on Oct. 4. The town council and staff honored Ms. Montenegrino — celebrating her last town council meeting — at the onset of a study session, held at 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
“Natalie is the exemplar of the American dream,” Mayor Collins read off the proclamation. “Coming from humble beginnings in a foreign land, to end her professional career as a well respected employee and resident of the Town of Paradise Valley. Born in Calabria, Italy, when she was a child, her family immigrated to Canada. Eventually, her and her husband James started their own family in Toronto before settling in Paradise Valley with their three children.”
Ms. Montenegrino earned a performance award in 1999, and has expanded her duties to include deputy town clerk, advisory committee support, and Tree City USA coordinator, among many others, Mayor Collins noted. She also completed a bachelors in science degree in human services during her time as a full time employee.
In addition to Mayor Collin’s town proclamation, former town council member and Arizona Legislature district 28 representative, Maria Syms also presented Ms. Montenegrino with accolades.
“Mine is a little more brief, but no less heartfelt,” Ms. Syms said. “Natalie, I’ve known you for such a long time — from when I started with the town, you helped me.”
Ms. Syms presented Ms. Montenegrino with a recognition from the Arizona House of Representatives.
“Whereas, Natalie Montenegrino is hereby being recognized for her 25 years of faithful service as the executive assistant to the mayor and manager of the Town of Paradise Valley,” Ms. Syms read. “Whereas, it be recognized that the House of Representatives of the state of Arizona that the members of the House honor and congratulate Natalie Montenegrino.”
Ms. Montenegrino served seven town managers and nine mayors during her tenure, and is planning to pursue other interests.