Phoenix-based LGE Design Build is constructing a $1.6M beer distribution facility, expected to be completed in April, for Crescent Crown Distributing.
LGE Design Build recently broke ground for Crescent Crown Distributing on the nearly 18,000 square-foot facility in Surprise, according to a press release. Among the nation’s largest beer and beverage distributors, the company will soon boast an expansive new cooler and fleet shop to accommodate continued growth.
While the entire new facility will remain 70 degrees all year, the cooler area, where unpasteurized beers will be stored, consistently will remain at 38 degrees, the release described.
“We’re a nation that is increasingly opting for craft beers, and given their unpasteurized nature, these brews need to be stored at cooler temperatures,” said Crescent Crown’s Rich Marchant in a prepared statement. “The new cold-storage facility and fleet shop will allow us to accommodate the exponential growth we’ve seen since we opened for business in 2009.”
LGE Design Build constructed Crescent Crown’s original Mesa headquarters in 2012, but rapid growth of the craft beer industry since that time required considerably more cold storage space and additional room to store transport trucks, the release said.
“We’ve worked with Crescent Crown before, so we were aware that there would be some special circumstances in constructing the new space,” said LGE Design Build’s President and CEO David Sellers in a prepared statement, noting that his team will be working in cold temperatures to construct the cold-storage area.
According to the release, Crescent Crown sells nearly 20 million cases of beer in the metro Phoenix area, with the distribution center handling about 40 percent of that volume. The beer distributor has two locations in Arizona, and four in Louisiana, with headquarters located in each state.
“We’re always happy when clients come back to use our services again – there’s really no better compliment,” Mr. Sellers added.
With more than 19 million square-feet and 800 projects of experience, not only is LGE Design Build the developer and general contractor for the recent project, but LGE Design Group is serving as the architect, the release said.
